Groutage Avenue in downtown Trail, Sept. 19. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Silver City putting a shine on bridge-to-park connector

Trail granted $250k for Groutage Avenue Revitalization Development project

Eye-catching changes are coming for Groutage Avenue – the roadway that connects the walking bridge to Jubilee Park – after the City of Trail was granted $250,000 to revitalize the streetscape.

As well, the shuttered Groutage Apartments building has been sold and is now fenced off. What the future holds for the rundown structure is not known at this point. After making a few phone calls, by press time, the Trail Times was not able to identify the new proprietor or what the plans will be.

The municipality, however, is already forging ahead with the “Groutage Avenue Esplanade Development” project after Trail council approved a $67,000 contract with WSP for design and construction management services.

To clarify, at the Sept. 9 governance meeting, council members were apprised of the city’s success in gaining money for this job through an outdoor revitalization program delivered by Columbia Basin Trust (Trust).

“The project will provide a much needed pedestrian linkage from the Skywalk to the downtown and will also provide a public gathering space, consistent with the Trust grant,” advised David Perehudoff, chief administrative officer. “The project is seen to be a ‘synergy’ project, and currently includes improvements to parking as well as upgrading underground water infrastructure that should be addressed in conjunction with the project.”

The overall gist is to create better accessibility for foot traffic between the bridge’s West Trail plaza and Jubilee Park. That’s why a key part of the project is to address the windy ramp leading into the green space.

Aesthetic improvements will include enhanced seating areas that take advantage of river views as well as brighter lighting, greener landscaping, more wayfinding signage, and the installation of cameras for better security.

The scope of work is currently budgeted at $663,000, not including costs to replace the 80-year old water main that runs underneath Groutage Avenue.

The city’s project was one of 12 approved in this $1.9 million grant cycle through the Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization program.

Announced on Tuesday, other successful recipients in the immediate area are the Village of Montrose and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (on behalf of Rivervale).

Montrose was given $136,000 to fix up the C-CERC building, which is part of the old aquatic centre. Money will be used to build a covered stage, create a gathering area, and install lights to facilitate public events through art programs and musical performances.

The regional district was granted $14,000 to invest into Rivervale Community Park. Funds will be used to expand the park to increase capacity for activities like family gatherings, community events and picnics.

“By improving aesthetics and functionality, these projects will help create areas where people want to gather,” said the Trust’s Will Nixon, senior manager, in a Sept. 17 release. “They’ll become more useful and attractive to the people who live there, create a draw for visitors and aid in boosting the well-being of local businesses.”


