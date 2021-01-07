Silverton, New Denver searches yield 1,200 cannabis plants, drugs and contraband cigarettes

Three people have been arrested after Slocan Lake RCMP executed two separate search warrants this week.

On Jan. 4, police searched a business located in the 800 block of Kildare Street in New Denver.

According to RCMP Cpl. Jaime Moffat, contraband tobacco and controlled substances were found at the business and seized. Items indicative of controlled substance trafficking were also found at the scene.

The operators of the business, a 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old male, were arrested.

The pair have been released from police custody pending further investigation.

On Jan. 6, police executed a search warrant at an address in the 8400 block of Red Mountain Road in Silverton.

RCMP seized approximately 1,200 cannabis plants in various stages of growth as well as approximately 12 pounds of dry cannabis bud.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Slocan Lake RCMP continue to investigate and plan to recommended charges against the suspect.

