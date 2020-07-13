Single-vehicle crash on Rossland Hill due to stuck accelerator

No major injuries were reported from the crash last week

A stuck accelerator is suspected to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash on the Rossland Hill on Thursday, July 9, according to Trail RCMP.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. when the driver of a 2001 Ford F350 truck was headed down the hill and lost control near Mountain View Cemetery, hit a pole and flipped the vehicle on its side.

Of the three occupants in the pickup, RCMP said only the driver was taken via ambulance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment of a neck injury.

RCMP said no one in the pickup reported any major injuries.

“With people driving older vehicles, it’s really important for them to get regularly maintained and inspected,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Rossland News.

“That’ll help people to avoid running into these types of issues.”

Wicentowich said it’s also important for motorists to check their brakes before travelling on the hill.

Five responders from Stations 371 Rossland and a four-person crew from Station 374 Trail attended the scene.

The RCMP investigation has now wound up and no fines were issued to the driver.

READ MORE: Soon-to-be dad dies in tragic B.C. car crash

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash