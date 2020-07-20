Interior Health is reporting six COVID-19 cases among staff. (IH photo)

Six COVID-19 cases confirmed among Kelowna hospital employees

IH: At this time there are no impacts on our services at KGH

Six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among employees at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Interior Health (IH) confirmed Friday that its investigation indicates these cases are connected to the cluster of cases in the community from early July.

“At this time there are no impacts on our services at KGH and we have no indication that any patients have been exposed to the disease,” IH stated.

As per protocol and Ministry of Health recommendations, hospital staff experiencing symptoms must stay home from work.

“We are confident that the individuals impacted by this current situation are following this direction,” IH stated.

“It is important that anyone requiring medical care at the hospital feels confident in coming to KGH.”

The cases that have been identified recently are generally in a younger demographic of individuals in their 20s and 30s.

There is risk, however, that if this continues, it may spread to people who are more vulnerable, including those who are older or who have serious health conditions.

For this reason, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is appealing to young people to use their social media skills to help share the message about practising the safety measures that will protect everyone, particularly older adults and people with chronic health conditions.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Most Read