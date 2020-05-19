Six homes evacuated early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

Two of the six were put on evacuation alert Monday evening

Parts of City Park in Grand Forks are currently flooded by the Kettle River, as the waterway reaches its annual peak. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Six homes in the Johnson Flats neighbourhood of Grand Forks were evacuated around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) said May 19.

Of the six, two were put on evacuation alert late Monday. The other four did not receive such a warning, said Mark Stephens, the RDKB’s emergency operations manager.

Asked if there would be more evacuations through the day on May 19, Stephens said not at this time (8:30 a.m.), but the RDKB would be providing more updates later in the day.

On Monday afternoon the RDKB issued an evacuation alert for 7 properties on Manly Meadows Road in rural Grand Forks, fearing that the road could be cut off by high water.

A forecast graph for the Kettle River at Ferry, Wash., just south of Midway, suggests that the Kettle River may have now reached its peak, though water levels on that graph stay at or near their current height through Wednesday and Thursday.

A Granby River forecast graph pulled at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday suggests that river may peak just high of two-year return levels between May 21 and May 23.

More to come.

