Six weeks with no new COVID-19 cases in Trail

Another week has gone by without any new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Trail, making it six weeks since the last confirmed case.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that for the week of Feb. 7 – 13 there were no new cases in the city. It also shows there were no new cases in Nelson, Grand Forks, Castlegar, and Creston.

There was only one new case diagnosed in the entire Kootenay Boundary health service area for the week of Feb. 12 – 18, bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 204. The Kootenay Boundary health service area had the lowest number of new cases in the province for the week. The second lowest was the East Kootenay at four cases followed by the North East district with 61.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through January 2021 for Trail is 19, Castlegar was 18, and Nelson/Salmo had 72.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

In the East Kootenay health service area, the cluster of cases centered around Fernie has been declared contained with a final total of 97 cases.

Editor’s note: The BCCDC updates cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary region) figures monthly and local health area (city) numbers weekly, but one week behind.

