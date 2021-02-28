FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson Johnson via AP)

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson Johnson via AP)

Six weeks with no new COVID-19 cases in Trail

The latest localized BC CDC COVID-19 numbers

Another week has gone by without any new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Trail, making it six weeks since the last confirmed case.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that for the week of Feb. 7 – 13 there were no new cases in the city. It also shows there were no new cases in Nelson, Grand Forks, Castlegar, and Creston.

There was only one new case diagnosed in the entire Kootenay Boundary health service area for the week of Feb. 12 – 18, bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 204. The Kootenay Boundary health service area had the lowest number of new cases in the province for the week. The second lowest was the East Kootenay at four cases followed by the North East district with 61.

RELATED: MY COVID STORY: From typical teen to suffering patient

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through January 2021 for Trail is 19, Castlegar was 18, and Nelson/Salmo had 72.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

In the East Kootenay health service area, the cluster of cases centered around Fernie has been declared contained with a final total of 97 cases.

Editor’s note: The BCCDC updates cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary region) figures monthly and local health area (city) numbers weekly, but one week behind.

City of TrailCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail-Rossland support 2026 BC Winter Games bid
Next story
Free tax service returns for Greater Trail limited income earners

Just Posted

The Rossland Scouts Community Hall is directing a Trust grant into upgrading the building’s energy efficiency. Photo: Columbia Basin Trust
Columbia Basin Trust helps scouts hall become energy efficient

Columbia Basin Trust grants $18, 250 for Rossland Scouts Hall upgrades

The free income tax service for low income earners in Greater Trail will run from March 2 to April 30 with pandemic protocols in place. Photo: Scott Graham on Unsplash
Free tax service returns for Greater Trail limited income earners

COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to

A petition calling on the provincial government to allow the B.C. Hockey League to resume play has been launched by former NHL player Garry Valk. (Black Press file photo)
Petition calls for government to allow B.C. Hockey League to start playing

Launched by former NHL player Garry Valk

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson Johnson via AP)
Six weeks with no new COVID-19 cases in Trail

The latest localized BC CDC COVID-19 numbers

Trail and Rossland are sending in a joint application to bid on the 2026 BC Winter Games.
Trail-Rossland support 2026 BC Winter Games bid

The Greater Trail communities hosted the event in 1996 and 2006

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, start with the vaccination of police officers in internal police vaccination centers. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Seniors and health-care workers who haven’t gotten their shot are next on the list

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP in Opitsaht. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
70-year-old man killed in a workplace accident at Okanagan ski resort

BC Coroner and WorkSafe BC are investigating

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)
B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Most Read