Cache of items Trail RCMP allegedly located in Timothy Johnston’s parked vehicle. Photo: Trail RCMP

Cache of items Trail RCMP allegedly located in Timothy Johnston’s parked vehicle. Photo: Trail RCMP

Sleeping in a running vehicle leads to drugs, weapons seized from Trail man

Trail police responded to complaint of man sleeping in a parked vehicle that was still running

A Trail man is facing criminal charges after police allegedly seized a cache of street drugs and weapons during a roadside investigation earlier this month.

Police say officers attended a complaint about a man sleeping inside a running vehicle parked on Glover Road the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 14.

The RCMP located the man — a 40-year old from Trail identified as Timothy James Johnston —while he was asleep inside the vehicle.

During the roadside investigation, officers allegedly discovered drug use paraphernalia and a loaded shotgun inside the vehicle.

Johnston was arrested and taken into police custody without incident.

Police allegedly located 7.2 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a replica handgun, knives, body armour, a significant amount of ammunition, and other items during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Johnston has appeared via phone before a provincial court judge and was released on several conditions.

He has been charged with one count of transporting a loaded fire arm.

Johnston is slated for his next court appearance in Rossland on Dec. 15.

“Trail RCMP will be forwarding a full report to provincial Crown counsel and believe that more criminal charges will be laid against Mr. Johnston in regards to this incident,” states Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

City of TrailCrimegunsMeth seizedRCMP Briefsstreet drugs

Previous story
Snowstorm called for the West Kootenay late Saturday

Just Posted

Cache of items Trail RCMP allegedly located in Timothy Johnston’s parked vehicle. Photo: Trail RCMP
Sleeping in a running vehicle leads to drugs, weapons seized from Trail man

Original building that housed a hospital and doctor’s residence circa 1896. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The finest building in town

Photo: Times file
Snowstorm called for the West Kootenay late Saturday

The second annual Operation Owatz event crossed the finish line, meeting its fundraising goal of $30,000. L-R: Lindy Welsby, Operation Owatz event organizer; Sandra Owatz, Operation Owatz event organizer and wife of Dr. Todd Owatz; and Dr. Andrew Schumacher, General Surgeon and colleague and friend of Dr. Owatz; presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, executive director KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Operation Owatz hits $30K goal to benefit Kootenay Boundary patients