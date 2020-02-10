Michael Kooznetsoff recently won $100,000 playing Luxury Crossword XIII – a scratch and win card. Photo: BC Lottery

Slocan Park scratch ‘n win nets man $100,000

“I started shaking and almost dropped to my knees”

When Slocan Park resident Michael Kooznetsoff scanned his Luxury Crossword XIII scratch and win card at the Slocan Valley Co-Op, the machine wasn’t the only thing that froze.

“I couldn’t believe it — I started shaking and almost dropped to my knees,” he said.

When Kooznetsoff got home after realizing he’d won $100,000, his wife had an equally euphoric reaction.

“She ran for her glasses so she could see the ticket, and then we both started crying and jumping up and down,” Kooznetsoff recalled.

As for how the family plans to celebrate, during his visit to BCLC’s Kamloops office to claim his prize last week, he told staff that the top of his list is throwing his son’s hockey team a pizza party at an upcoming Kamloops tournament, complete with a Booster Juice gift card for each player.

“It is still unreal,” he said.

