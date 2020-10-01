The province is currently reviewing rural abattoir practices. (Stef Laramie photo)

Slocan Valley abattoir sees some positives in proposed rule changes

The province wants to increase livestock production and processing in rural areas

By John Boivin

Local Initiative Journalism

A Slocan Valley meat processor says further changes to the rules governing how rural and small-scale abattoirs can work are a good step, but don’t address all the issues needed to support them.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is showing some great initiative here,” says Kyle Wiebe, the president of BC Meatworks, a Slocan Park-based abattoir. “Unfortunately, as long as Area H is limited to Class E [processing 10 animal units a year], there will be little change to local production.”

Last week, the province announced rule and policy changes to increase livestock production and processing in rural areas to help improve rural food supply and food security. The changes are now going out to the industry for feedback.

The ‘intentions paper’ has suggested policy changes that “will also increase economic opportunities and strengthen B.C.’s provincial food system,” the agricultural department says.

The regulation changes address how much meat producers can process, and where it can be sold. The province is also contemplating changes for mobile abattoirs to improve service.

One thing Wiebe is happy with is the idea of ‘virtual inspections,’ a pilot program the province says it will begin.

“Providing virtual services was something I saw first in the U.K. several years ago,” he told the Valley Voice. “However, the stigma and privacy issues associated with surveillance (CCTV in the UK model) would make it a particularly hard sell to rural farmers. I think that an initial and annual-plus spot inspection system is the best next step.”

One model that could work is the Interior Health’s risk-based model for Licensed Food Premises, Wiebe thinks.

The ministry is also asking for input on a number of topics to support public health and a safe meat supply, such as increasing the frequency of inspections to an annual basis, revising the code of practices for abattoir operators with standardized procedures “to bring consistent practices … and updating licensee training on slaughter practice, animal welfare and food safety.”

While he sees the changes as generally good, Wiebe also thinks there are plenty of other areas that need to be addressed to truly change the game for abattoir operators in rural areas.

“A parallel issue that needs to be addressed is land use,” he says. “Significant review is happening at the Agriculture Land Commission regarding permitted land use.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and ALC need to liaison to ensure that the frameworks they are creating have synergy, and that local governments cannot easily overwrite their ‘provisions’ for small scale operators.”

– Valley Voice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal Liberals revive bill that seeks to outlaw forced LGBTQ conversion therapy
Next story
Here’s what do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today

Just Posted

Slocan Valley abattoir sees some positives in proposed rule changes

The province wants to increase livestock production and processing in rural areas

New leader at Habitat Southeast B.C.

Elaine Pura is taking over the role of executive director, effective Oct. 1

Castlegar Fire Department members raise $1300 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Members climbed the Cobra Climb Stairs in Castlegar as part of virtual fundraiser

Creston’s Fields Forward collecting data for potential food processing plant

An Oct. 1 survey will collect input from regional farmers and food processors

Books for Kids celebrates 10 years in the Kootenays

Fundraiser supported by BP Media, Blue Sky, Trail Times, credit unions and other local businesses

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Most Read