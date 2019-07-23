View of the smelter from East Trail, July 14. (Trail Times file photo)

Slowing market has Teck closing Pend Oreille mine

Teck to close site near Metaline Falls, U.S.A., by month-end

With a slowing demand for refined metals and a market glut of unrefined ore, Teck Resources is shutting down a zinc mine near Metaline Falls, Wash.

Previous: Teck gets first shipment from revived mine

The move comes five years after the company re-started Pend Oreille operations, located 85 kilometres south of Teck Trail, and resumed shipping zinc and lead concentrate to the smelter for processing.

“Pend Oreille is expected to exhaust its current reserves soon, and mining and concentrate production will be suspended on July 31,” Teck spokesperson Chad Pederson told the Trail Times.

“The mine will then be transitioned to care and maintenance.”

Looking at zinc, the refined metal market remains tight, while the concentrate market is in surplus, Pederson said.

“While Pend Oreille concentrate was shipped to Trail operations, alternative concentrates are available to support the plant,” he explained.

“We also receive a majority of concentrates from Teck’s Red Dog mine in northwest Alaska.”

Pend Oreille was previously operated by Teck in 2004. Unfavourable market conditions had the company shutting down the American resource back in 2009. When zinc production began trending upwards on a global scale five years later, the company revived operations.

The first shipment went across the Nelway border in December 2014, and began to subsequently bump up the rate of production by approximately 44,000 tonnes in zinc concentrate per year.

While the impact of additional ore from the U.S. mine to Trail operations was nominal, in 2014, Teck reported it added 230 jobs in Pend Oreille county and was projected to flow about $20 million of investment to the communities in that area.

While second quarter (Q2) results will not be released until Thursday (July 25), as far as the Trail plant, the company stated the slow production start of 2019 was expected to turnaround in Q2.

“Production of our principal products in the first quarter was lower than a year ago due to various issues,” Teck stated. “Including severe winter weather conditions that affected Red Dog and our steel-making coal operations and supply chain, anticipated lower ore grades at a few of our operations and maintenance issues at our Trail Operations.

“Treatment and refining charges have recently increased and will positively affect profits at Trail Operations in the second half of 2019.”

Due to unplanned upkeep in the oxygen plant, the company reported refined zinc production at the smelter was down six per cent in the first quarter and refined lead production was five per cent lower compared with the same period last year.

Refined silver production of 2.9 million ounces was 33 per cent less than a year ago due to the treatment of lead concentrates with lower silver content and a temporary build up in process inventory.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple
Next story
Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Just Posted

The ‘OCP’ and why Trail is tackling it now

Trail mayor says process will involve public engagement this fall

Slowing market has Teck closing Pend Oreille mine

Teck to close site near Metaline Falls, U.S.A., by month-end

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Final cuts for the Silver City

Two national CiB judges will tour the city this week

Buddhist monument to be dedicated in Slocan cemetery

A new post has been created to mark the site where at least nine Japanese Canadians were cremated

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Most Read