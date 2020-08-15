Small wildfire burning near Castlegar

There are five active wildfires in the West Kootenay.

Another wildfire has started in the West Kootenay, bringing the total number of active fires in the region to five.

The Judkin Creek fire was discovered Aug. 13 about six kilometres southwest of Castlegar. As of Saturday, it is under one hectare in size and is considered to be under control. The Southeast Fire Centre lists lightning as the cause of the fire.

The Slater Creek fire near Harrop is also less than one hectare and is listed as under control. This fire started at the PRT Harrop Nursery on Aug. 13.

The nursery lost a chemical storage building and machine shop to the fire, and on a neighbouring property a workshop was destroyed, according to Nora Hannon, regional fire chief for the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The Lake Creek Fire near Trout Lake is the largest fire in the region at over six hectares. It has been burning for about two weeks. The fire is listed as being held.

Lightning started the Mount Flynn fire 18 km west of Winlaw on Aug. 12. The fire is now under control and is under one hectare.

The Burell Creek fire has been burning since Aug. 10. Lightning is the suspected cause. This fire is also under control and is under one hectare.

There are also two fires burning in the East Kootenay and two more burning in the Revelstoke area.



