UPDATE: Shelter in place rescinded for small Yukon town following reports of active shooter

Police posted on Twitter and Facebook around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, citing an “emergency situation.”

A shelter-in-place alert for Faro has been rescinded, after about 30 minutes of lockdown.

An emergency alert said there is an “increased RCMP presence” in the community.

Police posted on Twitter and Facebook around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, citing an “emergency situation” and asking all residents to shelter in place.

RCMP have promised more information to come.

The Town of Faro announced via Facebook that an active shooter was in the community.

“PLEASE stay home and lock your doors until further notice,” the post says.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

