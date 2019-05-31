Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

The town of Fernie, B.C. is barely visible through the blanket of smoke which rolled in this morning, caused by the Alberta wildfires. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Shifting wind patterns have caused wildfire smoke from Alberta and Saskatchewan to shroud East Kootenay towns in smoke.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the smoke is not being created by local fires.

There are currently four fires listed in the Southeast Fire District; Overton Creek, east of Grand Forks, estimated 0.01ha in size, caused by lightning. Status: new. Hellroaring Creek, east of Trail, estimated 0.01ha in size, caused by lightning. Status: new. Midge Creek, Kootenay Lake Provincial Park, estimated 0.01ha in size, person caused. Status: new. Fording River, east of Elkford, estimated 0.05ha in size, person caused. Status: under control.

To view satellite imagery of the smoke visit http://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.

Parts of the United States are also seeing the affects of the Alberta wildfires.

If you notice the sky looks hazy today, here's your reason why: smoke from wildfires across northern Canada has once again been transported down into the upper Midwest. Should make for a nice sunrise/sunset!#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Gcb22P3rYF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 30, 2019

According to the Government of B.C., the air quality health index rating for Cranbrook and surrounding areas currently sits between four and six out of 10+, representing a moderate risk to health.

Read the full provincial summary for air quality here.

Conditions are worse in Calgary, where the air quality index reads 10+ (very high risk).

At-risk individuals (people with heart and lung conditions) should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities. The general population should not feel the need to modify usual outdoor activities at this time, unless you experience coughing or irritation.

The health index forecast shows that the air quality will remain the same into Saturday.

The Air Quality Health Index in Castlegar is currently listed as 2 (low risk).



Smoke from the Alberta wildfires have shrouded Elkford, B.C. in smoke. Photo courtesy of Melanie Wagner