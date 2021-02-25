Snow causes early morning traffic delays in Trail

Environment Canada is calling for up to 20 cm of snow to fall in the West Kootenay region Thursday

Motorists in the West Kootenay should be reminded to drive with care during a major snowfall.

As promised, Greater Trail residents are being hit by a substantial dump of snow that resulted in delays and at least one fender bender early Thursday morning (Feb. 25).

At about 7:30 a.m. traffic was delayed at the bottom of the Bailey St. hill going east on Hwy 3B by a large truck that could not make it up the hill.

RCMP also responded to an accident at the intersection of Bailey St. and 2nd Ave. around the same time the trucks were backed up and traffic diverted.

Motorists are asked to drive accordingly as winter driving conditions worsen with heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Feb. 24, calling for snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm expected on the passes.

“A frontal system will move across the B.C. interior today,” read the release. “Snow heavy at times will persist through this evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The hazardous driving conditions is another reminder for drivers to adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Visit shiftintowinter.ca/ before you go and access updates on road conditions at www.drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Updates to follow …



