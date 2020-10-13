Snow expected today on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued an alert about a frontal system that will cross the province today

Submitted by Environment Canada

Snow, heavy at times, is expected over the Pennask and Kootenay Pass summits today.

A frontal system will cross the province today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1,200 metres ahead of this system, and snow began overnight. The heavy snow is expected to continue through this morning with an additional 15 cm. Snow will taper off in the afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail extends city patrols and hospitality regulations

Just Posted

BC SPCA speaks out against the global wildlife trade

BC SPCA; Trade must be stopped in order to address the spread of zoonotic diseases

Trail extends city patrols and hospitality regulations

Decisions from the Sept. 28 Governance and Operations Committee meeting

West Kootenay Farms to Friends extends to end of December

Volunteers delivering fresh local produce every week to low income families and seniors

Snow expected today on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued an alert about a frontal system that will cross the province today

Chronic pain clinic coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Dr. Kollipara, Anesthesiologist and chronic pain specialist, will lead the KBRH team

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Most Read