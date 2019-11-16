Snowfall warning for Kootenay and Paulson passes

Up to 30 cm expected in mountain passes Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected over Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Environment Canada expects snow to begin falling this afternoon and become heavier tonight and then taper off into flurries or rain showers Sunday evening.

There is also a snowfall alert for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Check road conditions before heading out across passes in the Kootenays and Boundary at drivebc.ca.