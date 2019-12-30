Photo: @YRBKT

Heads up: Snowfall warning for West Kootenay

Maintenance contractor YRB Kootenays reminds commuters to #shiftintowinter

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

A robust frontal system is sliding south over the Interior of B.C.

Light snow will begin this evening over the West Kootenay and Kootenay Pass.

Snow will intensify early Tuesday morning.

Total snowfall accumulation over Kootenay Pass is expected to be 20 to 30 cm.

For the West Kootenay region, the highest accumulations are expected over higher terrain and will amount to 20 to 30 cm storm total.

The heavy snow is expected to ease overnight Tuesday.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Travel is not recommended. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

