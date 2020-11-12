Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Snow is forecast for the higher elevations Thursday morning and in valley at night

Up to 40 cm of snowfall is called for the mountain passes along Highway 3. Photo: Michelle Bedford

Environment Canada is calling for up to 25 centimetres (cm) of snowfall in the West Kootenay over the next 24 hours, beginning Thursday.

“A Pacific frontal system will spread snow at times heavy into the West Kootenay region tonight (Nov. 12),” the advisory warns.

“The snow will persist through Friday morning and then become mixed with rain in the valley bottoms during the afternoon. General snowfall accumulations will be 15 to 20 cm with greater amounts expected over higher terrain.”

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

A further warning has been issued for interior highways.

Light snow from the system is forecast to start Thursday morning (Nov. 12) over Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

Snow is expected to intensify tonight and persist through Friday.

Total snow accumulations up to 40 cm in the higher elevations can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Commuters are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Drivers are reminded to #shiftintowinter.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

