Updated: Snowfall warning issued for Trail

Environment Canada B.C. is forecasting up to 15 cm of accumulation by the afternoon

“Know before you go,” check Drive.BC for updated information on road conditions. (Trail Times photo)

DriveBC update: Tuesday, Feb. 12 1:30 p.m.

Highway 3 – both directions

Avalanche control work planned between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate for 15.7 km on Kootenay Pass starting at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Road closure planned. Alternate route available from Nelson to Creston; Highway 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry, estimated travel time 2.5 hours.

The West Kootenay District of the transportation ministry also issued an advisory this afternoon.

“We have had about 28 cm of new snow at Kootenay Pass in the last 24 hours,” the alert read. “Watch for plow trucks on all West Kootenay highways and give them plenty of room.”

****************************************************************************************************************

Environment Canada B.C. has issued a snowfall warning for Trail.

Up to 15 centimetres (cm) is expected to blanket the city by the afternoon, according to the 8 a.m. report.

The advisory notes “snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening.”

Highway maintenance contractor YRB Kootenay issued a similar advisory shortly after 7 a.m.

“Overnight we have seen up to 10 cm accumulations in some parts of the service area,” YRB stated. “We are expecting another 10 cm today starting mid-morning. Please check drive.bc before you hit the road today.”