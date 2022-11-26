Snowstorm called for the West Kootenay late Saturday

Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected thorough out the B.C. interior Nov. 26/27

A period of heavy snow and blowing snow is expected thorough out the B.C. interior today (Nov. 26).

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 centimetres (cm) of snow and northwest winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Behind the winter conditions is an intense Pacific cold front expected to sweep across the interior from north to south late Saturday during the day and night.

A band of heavy snow and strong northwest winds associated with the front will cause poor visibility for about two or three hours.

Many areas will see five cm of snowfall while higher elevations could see as much as 10 cm.

The cold front is forecast to cross Prince George early this evening, 100 Mile and Blue River late this evening. Revelstoke and the southwest interior near midnight and finally the Kootenay regions after midnight.

Monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

