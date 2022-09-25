Cib

So ‘mulch’ fun in Trail park

Rotary Park is looking particularly pretty and perennial with the addition of a top-dress City of Trail worker Terry Yuris (left)and contract gardener Taryn Kunz unloaded to cover the beds of genus Syringa (lilacs),a species of the Oleaceae family.

“Thank you to Dave Moorhead (City of Trail) for arranging the mulch delivery to the Rotary Park lilacs,” said Rachael Brown,contract gardener, Trail Communities in Bloom. “And thank you to the three volunteers with CDS’ Peers program who helpedus lay fabric and mulch.”

CDS (Career Development Services) offers a wide range of services and programs to individualswith diverse needs and abilities within Greater Trail.

