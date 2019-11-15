(Photo by Quentin Dr on Unsplash)

Sober reminder from the Greater Trail police

Trail RCMP took 6 impaired drivers off the road last weekend

The alarming news is that Trail police pulled six impaired drivers off the road last weekend, and they haven’t even started to ramp up enforcement for Christmas CounterAttack.

Six is six too many. Looking at the broader picture, however, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich points out that officers checked more than 300 vehicles over two days, so the vast majority of drivers were sober.

And, in advance of holiday parties that are soon to begin, he has a message to relay to the community at-large.

“We would like the public to plan for a sober ride home ahead of time and be prepared to park their vehicle overnight if they drink more than planned,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times.

“The Trail area has two taxi services and public buses available throughout the season,” he said. “If you are hosting an event with alcohol or marijuana use, please consider having a designated driver to take your guests home safely at the end of your event. The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP would like everyone to have a safe and happy 2019 Christmas and New Year.”

Impaired cases:

• Nov. 8, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation on Highway 3B (Rossland Hill) at 3 a.m. A Rossland man, aged 32, was allegedly driving drug impaired. He failed a Standard Field Sobriety Test administered by a RCMP officer and was issued a 24-Hour Driving Prohibition contrary to the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

• Nov. 8, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 44-year-old male of Medicine Hat, AB. The time was just after 6:30 a.m., and the man was driving on Highway 3B in Waneta. He failed a roadside breath test administered by an attending officer and was issued a 3-­Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

• Nov. 8, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 56-year-old male of Rossland on Redstone Drive and Highway 3B, just before 10:30 p.m. The driver failed a roadside breath test administered by the RCMP and was issued a 3-­Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

• Nov. 9, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged drug impaired driving of a 45-year-old female of Rossland. She was driving on Highway 3B in Trail shortly after 9:30 p.m. The attending officer found the woman to be under the influence of marijuana and issued her a 24-hour Driving Prohibition.

• Nov. 9, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a Trail man, 48, who was driving on 11th Avenue in Montrose at around 9:45 p.m. The driver failed a roadside screening test administered by the RCMP officer. The man was issued a 90-­day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

• Nov. 9, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 34-year-old female of Trail. She was driving on 11th Avenue in Montrose at approximately 9:45 p.m. The woman failed a breath test administered by police and was issued a 90­-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. Her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On average, 65 people in British Columbia die each year in collisions where alcohol, drugs or medication is involved. According to ICBC statistics, 22 of those fatalities occur in the Southern Interior region.


