Sock drive underway for Trail area shelter

South Okanagan-West Kootenay EDA for the Green Party of Canada has partnered with local nonprofits

The Green Party EDA’s sock drive is on for the Trail area shelter this month as well as nonprofits on the Okanagan side of the riding. Photo: Submitted

The South Okanagan-West Kootenay EDA (Electoral District Association) for the Green Party of Canada has partnered with organizations on both sides of the riding to collect new socks to be distributed to people in need this month.

In all, four cities have come together to support this initiative, with local donations staying in their communities.

From the participating cities of Rossland and Trail, for example, all donations will support La Niña Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at Better Life Fitness in Rossland and Gerick Cycle and Sports in Trail.

La Niña is an 18-bed facility located in downtown Trail, with the capacity to put down extra mats for overflow. The beds are consistently full each night with three to four patrons using mats. La Niña provides emergency overnight accommodation and daytime drop-in support for individuals who are homeless in the Trail area. Besides a bed, food, laundry and other supports are available to the patrons.

On the Okanagan-side of the riding, donations in Oliver can be dropped off at the Free Store. Penticton donations will support Keep Off The Cold Penticton. Donations can be dropped off at Jak’s at Cherry Lane Mall and Localmotive in Apple Plaza.

For more information contact: Tara Howse, tara.howse@greenparty.ca (Kootenays); or Sharon Wieder, sharon.wieder@greenparty.ca (Okanagan).

