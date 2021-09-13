Soil removal eats up $400,000 of contingency in Rossland mixed-use project

City says overrun was not unexpected, and no further major issues are anticipated.

The removal of contaminated soil from the site of the Midtown mixed-use project has added $400,000 in excavation costs, Rossland city council heard last week.

Councillor Stewart Spooner called the overrun “predictable” and said he was pleased the extra tab fell within a contingency set aside for such problems.

At the same time, he said “it seems like we’re passing over a $400,000 oopsie. That doesn’t sit well with me.”

Mayor Kathy Moore said the soil issue on the former Emcon lot was “the most uncertain part of the project, which is why such a robust contingency was put in. It was anticipated this would be an issue.”

The extra excavation, along with some other costs, has eaten up more than half of the overall contingency budget of $847,000.

However, city manager Bryan Teasdale said no further large issues are expected unless the project scope changes significantly.

“Thankfully we’re sharing that cost,” said councillor Andy Leathwood.

The City of Rossland and Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society are partnering on the Midtown project, which will see the construction of a four-storey mixed-use building at 1920 Third Avenue, including a new city hall on the ground floor and 37 units of affordable rental housing on the upper storeys.

The overall project budget is $15.9 million, of which $12.5 million is earmarked for the housing component and $3.4 million for the new city hall.