A ship comes through the smokey air as it goes under the Lion’s Gate Bridge in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Smoky skies have cleared slightly in parts of British Columbia but Environment Canada is maintaining air quality statements for the entire southern third of the province.

For the first time in days, the weather office lifted smoky skies bulletins for all areas north of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Thompson regions.

But it says wildfire smoke carried north from blazes in Washington state, Oregon and California is expected to continue blanketing southern B.C. at least until later this week.

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday with only Castlegar, Nanaimo and the south Okanagan ranked at the top of the 10-point scale.

But the index, which measures health risks from a combination of pollutants including particulate matter caused by wildfire smoke, shows a very high risk for southern B.C. later today and through Thursday.

The elderly, children and those with health issues are urged to reduce or avoid strenuous outdoor activities when risks are rated as high or very high.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

wildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike
Next story
Village of Slocan purchases former mill site for $1.5 million

Just Posted

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Date announced for Rossland by-election

Residents need to send nomination papers to city if they want to run for city council position

Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Both times the arrests were made by the same Roving Traffic Unit

Nelson man missing after vehicle left abandoned in Galena Bay ferry line up

Police looking for anyone with information to come forward in search of Rodney Hawkins

Christina Lake FD puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

The fire started early Labour Day Monday after a tree brought down powerlines near the Cascade Border crossing

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Most Read