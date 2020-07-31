Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bombi Pass on Highway 3. (@YRBKootenayBdn/Twitter)

It appears someone has taken off with an essential roadside portable toilet meant for truck drivers along the Bombi Pass on Highway 3.

It’s believed the portable washroom was stolen on Wednesday (July 29) about 22 kilometres south-east of Castlegar, according to maintenance company Yellowhead Road and Bridge.

MAP: Province adds 35 portable toilets along B.C. routes for truck drivers

Back in April, amid the height of the pandemic after washroom access was restricted, the maintenance company installed a number of portable washrooms in the Kootenays as their way to thank the many truck drivers delivering essential goods.

The province also added 35 roadside pitstops along major routes.

The maintenance company said in a tweet on Friday that if anyone has any information about where the porta-potty is to contact them, and they’ll pick it up no questions asked.

READ MORE: Truckers face long hours, few supplies in COVID-19 emergency

ALSO READ: COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

Trucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds

Just Posted

Kootenay Saving donates to COVID-19 relief in the east and west

The latest stats show 12 Covid cases, all recovered, in the Kootenay Boundary to date.

BC Transit ramps up its safe-riding campaign

Prizes up for grabs as BC Transit kicks off ‘Together we ride’ campaign

Sunny skies in the August long forecast

Take precautions, as hot weather is in the West Kootenay forecast this weekend

West Kootenay campgrounds at capacity most nights

Campers line up each morning hoping to secure an available site.

Kootenay heritage register adds 21 sites

Nearly a third of the sites relate to Japanese internment camps in the Slocan Valley

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

Sectors like hospitality hardest hit, while others like agriculture and construction remain more stable.

Canada urged to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’ in race for COVID-19 cure

‘Canada has a record to be proud of in this pandemic,’ says Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations

British Columbians overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds

Thirty per cent of people polled by BC Hydro said they’ve had a near drowning experience

Most Read