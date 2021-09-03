Conservative candidate Helena Konanz and NDP candidate Richard Cannings have both picked up big-name endorsements. (File)

South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates get high-profile endorsements

Former senator/Olympian and David Suzuki endorse riding hopefuls for federal election

Two of the candidates in the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding have picked up high-profile endorsements.

Long-time environment activist David Suzuki has endorsed incumbent Richard Cannings, and gold-medal Olympian and former senator Nancy Greene Raine has endorsed Helena Konanz.

Cannings is the current NDP candidate and Konanz is the current Conservative candidate in the upcoming federal election.

“We are in a climate extinction emergency. The next Parliament holds the future in its hands. We must elect a huge contingent of people in all parties who genuinely get the emergency and are determined to work together,” said Suzuki in his endorsement.

“I care very much about our country, and I can tell you that Helena cares too,” said Raine in her endorsement. “There is too much at stake in this election: not only economic recovery, but also Covid recovery and the funding of health care. In this election, I ask you to vote for Helena Konanz to be your hardworking representative in Ottawa.

Voters will get to decide who they want to best represent them on Sept. 20th in the 44th Canadian Federal Election. Advance voting will take place Sept. 10 through 13.

There will also be a Penticton Chamber all-candidates meeting taking place Friday, Sept. 10.

READ MORE: Four leaders square off in first federal debate

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021federal election

Previous story
B.C. girl, 13, raises over $32K for BC Children’s Hospital, launches new raffle
Next story
Bighorn sheep die-off prompts look at Grand Forks’ history

Just Posted

“The fight for B.C.’s forests is often pitted as a battle between resource workers and environmentalists,” Eddie Petryshen writes. “Meanwhile, the policy failures and corporate agendas responsible for the current state of B.C.’s forests rarely make the headlines.” Photo: Ron Otsu on Unsplash
B.C.’s policy failures force citizens to put their bodies on the line for old growth

A cartoon published on The Gazette’s editorial page circa April 1985 pokes fun at what had been a very contentious issue in city politics. Clipping courtesy of Barry Brandow, Sr.
Bighorn sheep die-off prompts look at Grand Forks’ history

A student drops a filled out ballot into an Elections Canada box in Whitehorse on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Peer reviewed published articles on climate science would help argument, writes Scott Leyland. Photo: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash
IPCC authors are peer reviewed scientists, are you?