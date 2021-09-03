South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates get high-profile endorsements

Two of the candidates in the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding have picked up high-profile endorsements.

Long-time environment activist David Suzuki has endorsed incumbent Richard Cannings, and gold-medal Olympian and former senator Nancy Greene Raine has endorsed Helena Konanz.

Cannings is the current NDP candidate and Konanz is the current Conservative candidate in the upcoming federal election.

“We are in a climate extinction emergency. The next Parliament holds the future in its hands. We must elect a huge contingent of people in all parties who genuinely get the emergency and are determined to work together,” said Suzuki in his endorsement.

“I care very much about our country, and I can tell you that Helena cares too,” said Raine in her endorsement. “There is too much at stake in this election: not only economic recovery, but also Covid recovery and the funding of health care. In this election, I ask you to vote for Helena Konanz to be your hardworking representative in Ottawa.

Voters will get to decide who they want to best represent them on Sept. 20th in the 44th Canadian Federal Election. Advance voting will take place Sept. 10 through 13.

There will also be a Penticton Chamber all-candidates meeting taking place Friday, Sept. 10.

