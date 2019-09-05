Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and MP Richard Cannings (right) and and a group cycle along Lakeshore Drive recently on the way to a meeting at Wayne and Freda Coffee Shop. (Mark Brett - Western News)

South Okanagan — West Kootenay incumbent endorsed by environmental group

GreenPAC claims to be a non-partisan, non-profit organization that endorses environmental leadership

A group that tracks records of environmental leadership have given their endorsement to South Okanagan – West Kootenay NDP candidate and incumbent MP Richard Cannings.

GreenPAC claims to be a non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to elect and support environmental leaders of all major parties running for office. They have selected 25 candidates from across Canada that they believe will champion environmental issues and push for bold policies.

“Our panel is looking for political leaders who know how to get things done when it comes to the environment. We are not looking at campaign promises or platforms or whether a candidate can spout back the right words on an issue. Rather, candidates are assessed on what they have accomplished on environmental issues” the organization wrote in a news release.

Cannings, who is an award-winning biologist and natural history author, introduced a private member bill in 2017 that resulted in improved timeliness policies around the Species at Risk Act.

READ MORE: Cannings introduces bill for species at risk

Cannings served as founding director of the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, a member of the BC Environmental Appeal Board and co-chair of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada.

“I’m proud to once again receive an endorsement from GreenPAC for the upcoming federal election. I received this endorsement in 2015 as well and truly appreciate their confidence in my strong advocacy for science and the environment,” said Cannings.

“I entered politics to provide an experienced voice for the science and the environment. Climate change is the issue of our time and I want to continue my work across party lines to create bold government action on that front. The NDP has been effective before to create meaningful change in Canada, from universal health care to pensions, and we can be the catalyst again to meet the challenges facing us today,” he added.

GreenPAC said their list of candidates that they endorse comes after months of outreach and consultation with political parties, environmental organizations and sustainability experts. Other candidates who received endorsements include Green Party leader Elizabeth May; Joan Phillip, NDP candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola; and Wayne Stetski, MP for Kootenay-Columbia. In total, GreenPAC endorsed seven NDP, seven Liberals, six Greens, four Conservatives and one independent.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops
Next story
Master plan developed for West Kootenay Regional Airport

Just Posted

Master plan developed for West Kootenay Regional Airport

The City of Castlegar has developed at 25 year master plan for the regional airport

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Trail market, music and an outdoor movie, Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11

South Okanagan — West Kootenay incumbent endorsed by environmental group

GreenPAC claims to be a non-partisan, non-profit organization that endorses environmental leadership

Fun for all at this year’s Rossland Golden City Days

Here’s a list of the many events you can come watch — or better yet, participate in!

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Most Read