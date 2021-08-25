SOWK Conservative candidate coming to Trail

Helena Konanz invites Greater Trail residents to meet with her at Gyro Park at 1 p.m. Thursday

The federal Conservative candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay is coming to Trail and Castlegar on Thursday.

Residents can meet Helena Konanz on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at Gyro Park, 1090 Charles Lake Dr.

Enjoy coffee and treats and a conversation with the riding’s Conservative candidate.

In the 2019 federal election, Konanz finished second in a close race to NDP MP Richard Cannings.

Konanz also visited Nakusp on Wednesday morning, and will make a stop at Millenium Park in Castlegar Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

She will also be in Grand Forks on Friday, Aug. 27 at noon, and will be joined by former MLA Bill Barisoff at the Market on Market with more coffee and treats.

Any questions? Call 778-718-0155 or e-mail admin@sowk.ca .



