Lily Bowers of Sparwood is creating a quilt made with Ukrainian flag colours to help raise funds to support refugees. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Lily Bowers of Sparwood is creating a quilt made with Ukrainian flag colours to help raise funds to support refugees. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Sparwood local creates quilt for Ukraine

Any funds raised from the quilt’s sale will go towards helping refugees escaping the war in Ukraine

Sparwood local Lily Bowers is working on a quilt using only the colours on the Ukrainian flag as her way of showing support for refugees affected by the war.

“To see what’s happening is heartbreaking … I think everyone wishes to help in some way or another,” she said.

Bowers plans to either sell the quilt when she completes it and donate funds to organisations working to help refugees, or donate the quilt to a group working to support people in Ukraine that could then sell it to raise funds.

“Even if it’s only $20, it would help with a meal or something.”

Made up of blue and yellow fabric and a butterfly pattern (also in blue and yell0w), the quilt is 64” by 80”. Bowers, who makes quilts often still has to complete it, but when she does it’ll be for sale.

“It’s not a fancy quilt, by any means, but if it can help raise money for Ukrainian refugees, then I’ll be happy.”

According to the United Nations, some two weeks after Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 2022, there are over two million people displaced by the conflict, with millions escaping to neighbouring countries in Europe.

READ MORE: City of Fernie flies Ukrainian flag


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsUkraine

Previous story
First purpose-built marine ambulance in B.C. waters a valuable commodity
Next story
B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

Just Posted

Lee Page started the campaign at Kurtis’ No Frills in honour of his wife Kim, saying, “One small act of kindness can change the world when it’s multiplied by many.” After Lee passed away in July 2020, store owner Kurtis MacGillivray and his staff committed to carrying on the annual fundraiser for cancer care at the hospital in Trail. Photo: Trail Times
Fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary cancer patients now underway

Nathan Dominici celebrates goal, as Beaver Valley Nitehawks skate to a 5-2 victory over Nelson Leafs on Tuesday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks bounce back for big Game 4 win over Leafs

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston seed bank aims to enhance food security

Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada
Toronto Blue Jays to host Nelson clinic in Amanda Asay’s memory