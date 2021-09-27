The B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, 2021. (BCSPCA)

The B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, 2021. (BCSPCA)

SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters

Discount applies to dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals

If you’re looking for a new friend as the weather turns cooler, the B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoptions from Monday (Sept. 27) until Oct. 6.

According to the agency, large-scale investigations have led to an influx of seized and surrendered animals and the SPCA needs to create space ad capacity for them.

“We are offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals (with the exception of horses),” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications. “We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity for abused and neglected animals who urgently need our help.”

To see animals currently up for adoption, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
2 students dead after early-morning collision at UBC
Next story
Nelson group planning for low-speed electric vehicles on city streets

Just Posted

The Woodbury Glacier, seen here in 2020. A glaciologist says Kootenay glaciers lost millions of tonnes of mass this summer. Photo: Katelyn Hurley
Summer’s extreme heat wave hit Kootenay icefields hard

A low-speed electric vehicle, with all safety features approved by Transport Canada, and a maximum speed of 40 km/hr on roads posted with a maximum 50 km/hr speed limit. Photo: SC Carts
Nelson group planning for low-speed electric vehicles on city streets

The Trail Smoke Eaters will open the 2021 season on Oct. 8 against the Cranbrook Bucks in Cranbrook, and will have their home opener the next night against the same Bucks. Photo: Jack Murray
Cranbrook Bucks sweep home-and-home with Smoke Eaters

RCMP say a hang glider pilot, not pictured here, suffered a hard landing in Slocan Park. Photo: Gary DeVon
Hang glider injured in Slocan Valley accident