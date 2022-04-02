(B.C. Transportation)

(B.C. Transportation)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

20-40 centimetres is expected from Sunday night to Tuesday

A weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The warning states the potentional for heavy snow from Sunday (April 3) night to Tuesday (April 5).

Twenty to 40 centimetes of snow is expected across higher elevations, impacting travel restrictions and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada warms that when driving in the mountains, the weather can change suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Construction is still taking place on the Coquihalla Highway as well to repair the highway from November’s flooding.

Drive with caution and keep updated with the weather before travelling.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

READ MORE: Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayWeather

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader gets a shot at a seat in April 30 byelection
Next story
First B.C. cruise ship port call cancelled due to maintenance changes

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters beat the Penticton Vees 5-3 in Game 1 of the Interior Conference quarter-final series. Photo: Jim Bailey
BCHL Playoffs: Trail Smoke Eaters shock Vees win Game 1 in Penticton

Members of the Assembly of First Nations perform in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegates are set to have a final meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alessandra Tarantino
Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

This photo of a Doukhobor potato patch planted between apple trees at Brilliant circa the 1930’s was taken by James Vipond of Vipond Travel Agencies, once located at 1560 Bay Avenue in downtown Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Paying homage to the humble spud

A nine-hole disc golf course is coming to Dickens Street Park this spring. The park currently has three tiers of playground, equipment and playing fields. Photo: Warfield.ca
Warfield lightens taxpayer load as village returns to pre-pandemic ways