Spending limits set for West Kootenay general election candidates

Municipal elections will be held Oct. 15 in B.C.

Elections BC has set the limits for what West Kootenay candidates can spend during October’s General Local Elections.

In Nelson, mayoral candidates will be allowed to spend $12,671.64 on their campaigns from Sept. 17 to voting day on Oct. 15. Nelson city council candidates can spend $6,335.82.

People running for mayor in Castlegar, Creston, Grand Forks, Kaslo, Nakusp, Rossland, Salmo and Trail can spend up to $10,797.83, while council candidates have a $5,398.92 limit.

Director candidates in the regional districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary can spend $5,398.92.

General elections also include voting for school board trustees.

Candidates in School District 8, which includes Nelson and Creston, can spend between $5,398.92 and $6,623.64 depending on which electoral area they wish to represent.

Castlegar and Trail’s School District 20 has a slightly lower limit of $5,398.92 to $5,784.48, while School District 51 that includes Grand Forks has a limit of $5,398.92.

The period for candidates to submit their nomination papers is Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

