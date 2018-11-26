RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Robert Dziekanski died after being tasered at Vancouver International Airport in 2007. (File photo)

Editor’s note: The story below includes details about suicide that some readers may find disturbing.

Disturbing details of how former RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died in 2013 emerged at the coroner’s inquest into his death Monday.

Lemaitre was the media spokesperson at the time of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at Vancouver International Airport in 2007.

Inquest counsel John Orr described to presiding coroner Vincent Stancato and a five-person jury the struggles the 55-year-old had been facing at the time of his death.

Orr referred to “traumatic incidents” in his career, as well as personal and relationship problems that had escalated throughout his life.

Orr told the jury Lemaitre’s post-traumatic stress disorder could happen “not just through traumatic events but also through feeling unsupported at work.”

He said the witnesses over the coming days would talk about issues at work that exacerbated what was happening in his personal life and explain “why a man of that age would take his own life.”

Lemaitre was 28-year veteran of the RCMP and was serving in the traffic division at the time of his death. He was the first RCMP officer to speak to the media about Dziekanski’s death at YVR.

First responders told the inquest about the morning of July 29, 2013, when Lemaitre was found dead by his wife in the basement of their Abbotsford home.

Police, fire crews and four paramedics responded to a call of cardiac arrest just after 9 a.m.

Lemaitre’s wife, Sheila, told first responders that she and her husband had heard of the non-guilty verdict for perjury for Const. Bill Bentley, the first of four officers to be charged in connection to Dziekanski’s death, earlier that morning.

Sheila told them she had gone to walk the dog and returned to find her husband lying facedown in the basement.

First responders found him with a “deep, purple ligature mark” on his neck and a blue-and-yellow ropehanging on an exercise machine beside his body.

They also found medication, including drugs for anxiety and depression, at the home.

Lemaitre was deemed to be “over-medicated,” and had been struggling with anxiety and depression for some time.

Paramedics described the 30-35 minutes they spent attempting to rescucitate him before an emergency doctor declared him dead shortly before 11 a.m.

The coroner’s inquest will continue throughout the week and is not meant to find legal fault, but to prevent similar deaths.

