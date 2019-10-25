(Photo by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash)

Spooky Saturday set for Silver City

Spooktacular goes in downtown Trail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Halloween tricksters and treaters are coming to Trail this weekend, bringing with them … a circus?

New this year for the city’s Spooktacular seasonal blowout are performers with Discover Circus, of Nelson. This group of local artists perform, and offer training, in circus arts, such as acrobatics, dance, and aerial silks.

On Saturday, they’ll be in the Bailey Theatre for free 10-minute performances slated for 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Following their show, guests can take part in a 45-minute workshop featuring a type of performance art called poi, as well as hula hoops, and juggling. This part of the experience is suitable for children ages seven years and up.

The full Halloween event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. along the Esplanade, and includes vendors from the incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers’ Market, food trucks, the return of the Dancing Witches, and live music by Tim Hurley and the Vultures.

Trail firefighters will be roasting marshmallows, downtown business will be offering treats and maybe a few tricks, the always entertaining hay maze will be set up, and there’ll be a haunted house in the VISAC Gallery.

“The ‘Spook House’ caters to all ages as guests can request their preferred spook level at the door,” says the city’s Andrea Jolly. “And inside the Trail Riverfront Centre, event-goers can enjoy a pumpkin patch, crafts, a tombstone trail, and a photo booooo-ooth!”

A free movie showing of The Addams Family in the Royal Theatre will wrap up the day at 3 p.m.


