Staffing issues to blame for reduction in hours at New Denver emergency room

Emergency department hours at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver have been reduced as of July 25 due to staffing issues.

Until further notice, emergency department hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Normally, the ER is open 24 hours a day.

Interior Health is calling the reduction a temporary change, but won’t say how long it may last.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to put a time frame on how long the temporary change to the emergency department hours will last. It is dependent on recruitment of further nursing staff,” IH told Castlegar News.

Interior Health is reminding residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 911.

• Visit the emergency department at Arrow Lakes Hospital, 97 1st Ave NE, Nakusp.

• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.

READ MORE:

Castlegar council allows homeless shelter permit to move forward, but with conditions



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hospitals