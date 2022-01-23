FILE Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Staffing shortages, COVID-19 lead to postponement of B.C. provincial exams

Education ministry assures students that postponement will not affect university admissions

British Columbia’s Education Ministry says graduation assessments for students in grades 10 to 12 will not take place this month due to COVID-19.

The ministry says in a statement that staffing issues have significantly affected the administration of the assessments.

The ministry says it will provide an exemption to Grade 12 students graduating early in the school year.

It adds that is has worked with post-secondary institutions to ensure that admissions will not be affected by these changes.

The ministry says the news may cause concern for students and promised that all Grade 12 students will graduate on time, both for early graduation and June graduation, as long as all other graduation requirements are met.

The exams will be pushed to a later date, currently scheduled for April and June.

READ MORE: Change to shorter isolation period part of managing COVID-19 in B.C., top doctor says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Indo Canadian group in Manitoba working to find relatives of frozen family
Next story
RCMP lay charge, issue arrest warrant for Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter

Just Posted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks battled to a 3-1 win over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday in Grand Forks. Photo: Stephen Piccolo
Beaver Valley Nitehawks defeat division rivals, Rebels and Border Bruins

Black Jack skier Remi Drolet (second from left) anchored Team Canada to a silver medal at the Nordic World Junior Ski Championships in Germany in 2020. Photo: Nordiq Canada
West Kootenay skier heading to Winter Olympics

Trail council agreed to exempt building permits for projects at the landfill and Columbia Pollution Control Centre. Photo: Sheri Regnier
City exempts building permits for pricey Kootenay Boundary projects

Dr. Hook thrilled fans during a stopover in Trail, Jan. 21, 1977. Were you there? Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: When Dr. Hook checked in for a visit