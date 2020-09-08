The water restrictions were announced earlier this month. Photo: Pixabay

Stage two water restrictions now in effect for Rossland

Residents can now only wash their vehicles, motorized equipment during certain times of the day

The City of Rossland has announced that stage two outdoor water use restrictions are now in effect.

Moving forward, residents can only wash their vehicles, boats, bicycles and motorized equipment before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on a daily basis.

Residents can only fill up their hot tubs or pools to comply with health and safety bylaws.

People who live at odd-numbered addresses can still only water their lawns on odd-numbered days while residents with even-numbered addresses are only able to water their lawns on even-numbered days.

Residents can still water their vegetable gardens or fruit orchards without any restrictions.

The city said the stage two restrictions were put in place due to hot and dry weather expected over the next two weeks.

