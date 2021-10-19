Star Gulch Reservoir trail closed

Centennial Trail east of the reservoir remains closed as upgrades to the dam are completed

Centennial Trail east of Star Gulch Reservoir is closed until November, but riders and hikers can still enjoy access on Moe, Larry and Blue Elephant Trails west of the reservoir. Photo: Jim Bailey

Access to the trail on the east side of Star Gulch Reservoir will be closed to pedestrian traffic.

A capital improvement project to improve the emergency spillway and reinforce the dams on both the north and south side at the Star Gulch Reservoir, means Centennial Trail, east of the reservoir, will be closed until late November.

Access to the trails on the west side of the reservoir, Moe’s, Larry’s and Blue Elephant etc., are still accessible.

Access to Eddie J Lower and Eddie J Upper can be made from Monte Christo Road near the Centennial Trailhead gate.

Any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at (250) 362-2328 or email pwclerk@rossland.ca.