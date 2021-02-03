hiring

Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Statistics Canada wants to hire a lot of locals for the 2021 Census, with pay that starts from $17.83 to $21.77.

The next census of the population will take place in May 2021. Census information is used to make informed decisions about each community, province or territory, and the country as a whole. Census updates population counts, demographics and income.

Stats Canada is hiring 32,000 Census employees to count every person in Canada. Hiring is happening right now and work is from March to July. Those interested need to be flexible with hours which can include evenings.

To apply go tocensus.gc.ca/jobs.

The census is Canada’s 23rd national census and will collect information on Canadian demographics.

“Encouraging our residents to complete the census will have a direct impact on the data needed to plan, develop and evaluate programs and services such as schools, daycare, family services, housing, emergency services, roads, public transportation and skills training for employment,” said Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional District said in a report to the board in January.

