Trail Creek, March 16. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Stay clear of rising water in Kootenay Boundary

RDKB Emergency Program monitors river and creeks across the region

From Champion Lakes to Big White, staff at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) are tracking river and creek levels daily as snowmelt accelerates with warmer weather and rain.

“Most people in our region can see that water levels in our creeks, streams and rivers are rising,” said Mark Stephens, RDKB emergency operations director.

“As this happens, erosion is possible and the riverbank can change rapidly,” he advised. “People need to stay back from the banks of fast moving water for their own safety.”

Stephens said that RDKB staff measure water levels in Trail and Boundary creeks daily, as well as the Kettle and Granby river systems.

All available data from river level sites, snowpack sites and weather stations within the Kettle and Granby watersheds in B.C. and Washington State are monitored daily.

What staff have seen to date matches weekly data from the BC River Forecast Centre.

“We are watching the weather and snowmelt for the Kettle closely,” Stephens noted. “We have definitely seen that transition into the melt season with mid-elevation and even high-elevation snow starting to come down. The West Kettle is currently at a one year return level and is forecasted to rise and fall throughout the next few days.”

The regional snowpack is currently at 122 per cent of normal.

The RDKB warns everyone to stay away from the edges of watercourses and report any major erosion or flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

Stephens added that the regional district has a stockpile of 250,000 sandbags, and will inform the public of local sand pickup sites if flood forecasts show a probability of localized flooding.

Neither the RDKB nor the Province of BC will pay for sand ordered and delivered privately to any property in the region.

For more information about snow and river levels as well as how to prepare for spring run-off, visit the regional district website, rdkb.com, and click the freshet conditions link.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodKootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman
Next story
Nelson flour mill co-op looking for new members

Just Posted

Gardening community blooming in Boundary

Column by Jensen Edwards

Virtual cycling tour challenge issued for B.C. students

Deadline for entries is May 31

Birchbank, Redstone, and Champion Lakes golf courses to open Friday

After delays due to COVID-19, Greater Trail golfers are set to tee off

Stay clear of rising water in Kootenay Boundary

RDKB Emergency Program monitors river and creeks across the region

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual-sized) to editor@trailtimes.ca

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Most Read