Stay vigilant against theft police warn after Rossland business targeted

The local detachment commander advises the public that police are continuing to see a rise in theft, and thusly he reminds the public to remain vigilant and take precautions.

The RCMP suspect that businesses may be continue to be targets for theft, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

This warning follows the report of an attempted break-and-enter in Rossland.

Break-and-enter

On Friday, Nov. 26, just after at 6 a.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a complaint of an attempted break, enter, and theft into a business in the 2000 block of Washington Street, in Rossland.

The business owner had discovered an unknown suspect attempted to circumvent the lock on the back door and enter the business.

Fortunately, the owner had fortified the back door with a bar which prevented the door from opening and access to the business.

This likely prevented the loss of high value merchandise inside the store.

Trail RCMP recommend business owners consider using audible and monitored alarm systems in combination with surveillance cameras to prevent and deter thefts and break-ins.

“RCMP will respond to triggered alarms with priority response when notified by a property representative or business owner,” Wicentowich adds. “Additionally, fortifying a door with an internal bar can prevent access even if a lock is compromised.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigating officer.

