The courthouse in Nelson. Off-duty police officer Allan Young died after an incident on a downtown Nelson street in July. File photo

The courthouse in Nelson. Off-duty police officer Allan Young died after an incident on a downtown Nelson street in July. File photo

Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young

Abbotsford off-duty police officer died in Nelson in July

Nelson Crown counsel has no new information on possible charges against the attacker of an off-duty police officer in Nelson on July 16.

Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was seriously injured after he allegedly approached a man causing a disturbance. Young died three days later.

Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service, responding to a request from the Nelson Star on Dec. 2, wrote in an email, “There is nothing new for the BCPS to report on the investigation into the death of Cst. Young.”

On Dec. 2, Chief Paul Burkart, in an email to the Star, wrote that police are still awaiting word from the Crown. He told the Star in September that the Crown had received all the information it needed from the police.

In July, police reported that a 26-year-old man was arrested, but the two agencies have so far said nothing about the person’s identity or about the status of the case, except that it is still under investigation.

In a criminal investigation, the police assess whether there is enough evidence to recommend to Crown counsel that charges be laid.

In deciding whether to lay charges, Crown counsel considers whether there is a strong likelihood of conviction and if prosecuting the case would be in the public interest. If a charge is laid, a date is then set for the accused to appear in court.

If the Crown decides not to lay charges, they are under no obligation to inform the public of this.

No charges yet in death of Abbotsford officer Allan Young

Abbotsford officer remembered for sense of humour after dying in off-duty Nelson assault

Nelson residents leave a light on for deceased Abbotsford officer


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases
Next story
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Just Posted

Photo: Village of Montrose
Montrose CAO retiring in the new year

The village will begin recruiting a new head administrator in early 2021

A Dec. 4 B.C. Health Order prohibits the public from attending city council meetings. Photo: Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Trail announces more COVID restrictions

No persons are permitted to attend city council meetings per a Dec. 4 provincial health order

Red Mountain
RED Mountain delays ski-hill opening

Date extended to Dec. 31 for residents to purchase ‘Kootenay Locals Only’ card

The courthouse in Nelson. Off-duty police officer Allan Young died after an incident on a downtown Nelson street in July. File photo
Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young

Abbotsford off-duty police officer died in Nelson in July

Trail resident writes that he no longer feels safe in the city. Photo: Umit Bulut on Unsplash
Changing dynamics in Trail

Letter to the Editor from David MacKay

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Dr. James Heilman
Now is the time to double down on collective efforts, Cranbrook doctor says

Even with Christmas upon us, we must not give in to complacency of pandemic fatigue

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Most Read