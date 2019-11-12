Stolen doorstep deliveries prompt advisory from Trail RCMP

Police are warning people about thieves targeting deliveries in the Trail area

Unsplash photo

As Christmas nears, police are warning locals about a grinch who has already lifted deliveries from the door step of a Trail home.

On Friday Nov. 8 just before 12:30 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP were notified about two delivered Amazon packages stolen from a doorstep of a residence located in the 1700 block of Groutage Avenue.

“This comes as an earning warning to the public as Christmas approaches and home delivery begins to peak,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

He says the RCMP recommends the following precautions:

– Install a security camera preferably with motion detectors and connects to your smart phone

– Cameras can alert you to when packages are delivered

– Cameras help the police identify and track down package thieves

– Cameras are relatively affordable nowadays. Smart doorbells are a popular choice that combine a doorbell, motion-activated camera, two-way audio capabilities, and connects to your cell phone

– Get to know your delivery people

– Let them know where and when you prefer to have packages delivered

– Ask them to leave a delivery notice instead of the package. They can watch out for anyone acting suspiciously around your residence as they deliver packages to your home.

– Have a designated and secure spot for your package

– Install a locker or locking box on your property which packages can be secured by the delivery person

– Have it delivered directly to you at your work

– Rent a secure post office mailbox from Canada Post for a reasonable fee

– Team up with your neighbours

“If you are home, keep an eye on your neighbouring residences and ask your neighbours to do the same,” he suggested. “Ask your neighbour to secure your packages for you after delivery. Some neighbourhoods form Facebook groups and share information about the daily activities in their area.”

Finally, Wicentowich reminds the public to report suspicious activity and package thefts to the RCMP as information can be used to track down package thieves.

Previous story
McDonald’s CEO’s ouster reflects trend on workplace romances

Just Posted

Stolen doorstep deliveries prompt advisory from Trail RCMP

Police are warning people about thieves targeting deliveries in the Trail area

Green home show getting ready to energize Trail

The event goes Thursday, Nov. 14

J. L. Crowe runner captures bronze at provincials

A podium finish for J. L. Crowe runner Jaxon Kuchar at the 2019 BC Cross Country Championship

More and better childcare spaces in Columbia Basin

$1.4 million dispersed for Basin projects through the Trust’s Child Care Capital Grants

Railtown cannabis rezoning goes to public hearing

Property at 45 Government Rd. will have site-specific zoning rules

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Most Read