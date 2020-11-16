Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Restrictions on non-essential travel and mask-wearing are urged across B.C. as the Lower Mainland continues to set daily records for COVID-19 infection.

After reporting daily cases above 600 a day since Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry saidtravel restrictions for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions should followed province-wide and beyond.

“In addition to using our safety layers and avoiding socializing right now, I strongly encourage people to limit your travel as much as possible, and that is in all areas of the province,” Henry said in a pandemic briefing in Victoria Nov. 16. “We have asked for only essential travel to be considered to and from the areas where we are seeing most transmission in the communities, but I call upon people across the province.

“Now is not the time to travel for recreation or non-essential purposes, whether it’s from the Lower Mainland to the Island, whether it’s between the Interior and the North, whether it’s to and from other provinces in Canada.”

more to come…

