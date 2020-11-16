Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Restrictions on non-essential travel and mask-wearing are urged across B.C. as the Lower Mainland continues to set daily records for COVID-19 infection.

After reporting daily cases above 600 a day since Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry saidtravel restrictions for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions should followed province-wide and beyond.

“In addition to using our safety layers and avoiding socializing right now, I strongly encourage people to limit your travel as much as possible, and that is in all areas of the province,” Henry said in a pandemic briefing in Victoria Nov. 16. “We have asked for only essential travel to be considered to and from the areas where we are seeing most transmission in the communities, but I call upon people across the province.

“Now is not the time to travel for recreation or non-essential purposes, whether it’s from the Lower Mainland to the Island, whether it’s between the Interior and the North, whether it’s to and from other provinces in Canada.”

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. fields tough questions on COVID-19 restrictions

RELATED: Canada approaches 300,000 COVID-19 cases

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Just Posted

The centre has received more kittens recently. Photo: BC SPCA
West Kootenay animal centre sees spike in adoptions during pandemic

There have also been more pets coming into the centre

Photo: Trail Times
Person found deceased in Fruitvale parking lot

Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich will be reporting on this case this week

Glen Gallamore, a 19-year member of Trail Firefighters Local 941, was promoted to Deputy Chief of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue in June 2020. Photo: Trail Firefighters Local 941
Close call has Kootenay fire chief reminding drivers to slow down, move over

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore advises all drivers that emergency vehicles have right-of-way

A fire destroyed a shed at Yew Street and 7th Avenue on Nov. 15, 2020. Photo: Betsy Kline
VIDEO: Fire destroys shed on same Castlegar property as previous arson

Fire was on the same property where an arson fire destroyed a house in June

The trial of Jason Tait was not held at the Nelson courthouse because of COVID-19 restrictions but at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Jason Tait trial: Investigating agency defends decision to prosecute

Independent Investigations Office and Crown say there was enough evidence to go to trial

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

Most Read