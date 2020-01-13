(Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on UnSplash)

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, advise Trail RCMP

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

It appears that a few locals – adults not children – resorted to snow throwing when they became hot under the collar this weekend over driving and parking disputes

In fact, Greater Trail RCMP officers were called to two scenes to help settle the scores.

The first case was Saturday morning just past 9 a.m.

That’s when the Trail and Greater District police responded to a complaint in Rossland of a consensual fight between a 34-year-old motorist of Rossland and a 34-year-old resident of Rossland in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue.

“The resident threw a shovel of snow at the motorist’s vehicle for allegedly driving too fast on Thompson Avenue,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

“The snow throwing escalated to an exchange of punches between the males,” he said.

“No criminal charges resulted from the incident but both males were warned about their behaviour.”

The second incident was Sunday night in Warfield and involved two women.

“The Trail and Greater District detachment responded to a complaint of a neighbourhood dispute allegedly over parking between a 41-year-old-female and a 38-year-female neighbour in the 200 block of McNabb Street,” the sergeant explained.

“The 38-year-old female yelled obscenities and threw a shovel full of snow at her 41-year-old female neighbour,” he said.

“The 41-year-old female contacted the RCMP for assistance in resolving the situation. The RCMP spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without further incident.”

The public is asked to contact the police if they are experiencing traffic related issues in their neighbourhoods and to refrain from throwing snow at the other party.

“Throwing snow at someone else could possibly result in an assault charge for the offender,” Wicentowich advised. “Or a mischief charge if a vehicle is damaged as a result.”

