Student pulled from Trail school after allegedly making threats

Greater Trail police were informed on June 9 of a student allegedly making a threat against a local school on social media. Image: RCMP logo

A student from the Trail area has been pulled from class for the remainder of the year after allegedly making a threat toward a local school on social media.

Police were notified of this alleged threat on Thursday, June 9.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says an officer with the Trail and Greater District RCMP notified the school principal who was already actively managing the matter.

According to the Trail RCMP, the student allegedly did not have any intention to follow up on the threat, nor had the means to carry it out at the time of the incident.

“Trail RCMP will fully investigate any direct threat made toward a school as several high profile school tragedies have occurred in the recent years,” Wicentowich said. “We take these incidents very seriously and the perpetrator may face criminal charges if they apply.”

The Trail RCMP is working with the school, and other supporting professionals in medical and social services, as well as the parents, to manage the issues behind the genesis of the threat.

The goal is to help the student who made the threat to learn from this experience and approach future issues in a more constructive way.

