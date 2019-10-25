St. Michael’s Catholic School held a Student Vote on Oct. 17. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Kootenay students favour NDP in mock election

Student Vote collectively elects Liberal minority

Just like the federal election four years ago, students in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding voted NDP candidate Richard Canning for the win.

Interestingly, results of the Student Vote held at the Trail high school last week are pretty much the same as the previous election – 37 per cent chose the New Democrats compared to 36 per cent in 2015.

But that’s where the similarities end.

Previous: Mock election at Trail school

Coming in second behind the NDP this time was Sean Taylor of the People’s Party of Canada at 21.7 per cent. He was followed by Tara Howse of the Green party at 21.5 per cent, the Conservative’s Helena Konanz at 11 per cent, Connie Denesiuk of the Liberal Party at 7.8 per cent and Independent Carolina Hopkins at 1.4 per cent.

Last time, Denesiuk came in second with 28 per cent of the student vote. She was followed by a near tie between the Greens and Conservatives, both finishing with about 13 per cent of the tally.

As far as the elementary grades, only students at St. Michael’s Catholic School went NDP for the win. Cannings took 37.5 per cent of the vote, followed by the Conservatives at 34 per cent, the Liberals at 14 per cent, and the Green Party, 8 per cent.

The other participating grade schools in Fruitvale, Warfield, and Rossland, all went Green Party with the NDP running a close second.

Local results do not reflect the final tally from across the country, however.

Collectively, students elected a Liberal minority government in the mock election held shore-to-shore in more than 7,500 schools last week.

From Oct. 15 to 18, more than 1.1 million students cast ballots for local candidates in their school’s riding.

CIVIX, the non-partisan organization that runs Student Vote, reported that 7,747 schools took part, and results came in from all 338 federal ridings.


