Students/staff evacuated the building around 12 p.m.

Students/staff evacuate Rossland Summit School due to smell of smoke

SD20 says students in different learning groups didn’t come in contact with each other in evacuation

Students and staff were forced to evacuate Rossland Summit School (RSS) at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

According to a letter by school principle David DeRosa, lights inside started to flicker and the building was evacuated after janitors smelled smoke coming from the school’s basement.

People quickly gathered in their learning groups outside on the school’s field but were eventually relocated to the Rossland Arena.

“Within 15 minutes, city staff had the arena ready to go once we decided we would dismiss early from there,” said Derosa.

“City staff — who were at the area wearing high-visibility vests, masks and gloves — met and greeted students and helped to keep everyone physically distanced while they were there.”

Students were dismissed for the day around 2:45 p.m. and either walked home, took a bus home or had their parents pick them up.

At 3:30 p.m., School District 20 maintenance staff confirmed that the smoke came from the school’s basement and was caused by a wire that became overheated around an HVAC system.

Staff worked to replace the damaged parts and confirmed that the HVAC system was operational and that the school was safe for occupancy.

DeRosa confirmed that different learning groups didn’t come in contact with one another during the evacuation.

“RSS staff have access to a huge playing field at the school,” said DeRosa.

“We were able to keep the learning groups — which is essentially two class division at the school — separate from one another during the evacuation.”

DeRosa was pleased around how smoothly the evacuation went, especially since staff and students hadn’t even performed their first fire drill of the year.

Derosa gives credit to everyone who helped out during the evacuation.

“Because of the current COVID-19 situation, we had a staggered lunch during the evacuation and our school supervisors at the time did an amazing job to help get everyone out of the building,” said DeRosa.

“I also want to thank our education assistants, teachers, custodians and all our staff yesterday because they did an amazing job keeping all our students safe.”

DeRosa said the students also showed incredible empathy by asking their teachers after the evacuation if their other classmates were alright.

SD20 officials have confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the school and Interior Health representatives have been in contact with any members of the school that may have been exposed to the virus.

School District 20 reports COVID case in Rossland school

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?
Next story
Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

Just Posted

Students/staff evacuate Rossland Summit School due to smell of smoke

SD20 says students in different learning groups didn’t come in contact with each other in evacuation

Beaver Valley Curling Club set to return to the rink

B.V. Curling is following Curl BC’s lead and will have ice layouts that allow for physical distancing

Man whose crime spree began in Nelson pleads guilty in death of female passenger

Anthony Cortez scheduled to be sentenced for 2017 incidents

Trail Blazers: Fruit Fair is where farmers markets began

Photos: Courtesy the Trail Historical Society - scroll to the bottom to see the building’s exterior

Innovative Kootenay Boundary study augments care for renal patients

Project called the Lung Ultrasonographic Assessment of Volume Status in Hemodialysis Patients

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Province’s response to old growth forest report falls short, says Nelson scientist

Rachel Holt says province is saving areas that don’t need protection, ignoring those that do

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Most Read