Stuff the Bus goes in Trail on Friday and Saturday

The annual event was postponed but will go ahead in downtown Trail on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12

Stuff the Bus has received provincial authorization to hold the 2020 event on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Trail Ferraro Foods.

A bus will be parked with Trail Transit staff accepting food and monetary donations for the Trail Salvation Army.

Pandemic protocols are in place.

Masks are mandatory.

The annual Stuff the Bus event is here, where locals can help out those in need in the Trail region by packing a bus full of goodies.

This year, things are a little different due to the pandemic. Following BC Transit’s COVID-19 safety protocols, additional safety measures are being taken for the Stuff the Bus event. We advise everyone who is making a donation to wear a mask and practice physical distancing, in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Safety measures for the event include:

– Donors and visitors not boarding the bus

– Donations being dropped off with on-site volunteers

– Volunteers will be equipped with PPE and sanitizers

– Surfaces being cleaned regularly

– Practicing physical distancing by remaining six-feet apart

Join Trail Transit Services Inc., with support from BC Transit, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Ferraro Foods in making the holiday season a little bit brighter for others.



